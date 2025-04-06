ABVP organises Ram Navami celebrations inside Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Students owing allegiance to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised Ram Navami celebrations inside the Jadavpur University campus on Sunday, despite the authorities not granting permission for it.

The students placed a clay idol of Lord Ram on a makeshift podium inside the campus for puja, a video of which went viral on social media. Jadavpur University authorities had on Friday turned down the request of the RSS-affiliated students' organisation to organise Ram Navami celebrations on the campus.

They had said the decision was taken considering "several factors", including a previous clash between ABVP and Left-leaning students during the celebration of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple consecration in January 2024, and that Ram Navami has never been celebrated on the campus before.

The ABVP, however, had vowed to celebrate Ram Navami on the varsity campus on Sunday.

The premier university in Kolkata has been witness to several incidents of unrest in recent times, including violent protests by a section of Left-leaning students during a visit by state Education Minister Bratya Basu. PTI AMR RBT