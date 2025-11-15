ABVP promotes values-driven student leadership, says UP minister

Ballia (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday said the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is the only student organisation that combines student welfare with the "triveni" of struggle, sensitivity and values to support holistic development.

Speaking at the inaugural session of ABVP's 65th provincial convention of the Gorakh region, Khanna said the organisation instills patriotism, discipline and leadership among young people and contributes significantly to nation-building. He also praised its blood donation campaigns, calling them life-saving initiatives.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Daya Shankar Singh said ABVP workshops have produced volunteers who now hold key positions across the country. "ABVP has prepared a generation the nation is proud of," he said.

The convention elected Dr Rakesh Pratap Singh of Gorakhpur as provincial president for 2025-26 and Shashikant Mangalam Gupta of Mau as provincial secretary.

ABVP national president Prof Rajsharan Shahi, national secretary Ankit Shukla and other senior functionaries attended the event.

Khanna later reacted to the Bihar Assembly election results, saying the NDA's victory would strengthen its prospects in future polls.