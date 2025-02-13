ABVP protests after students get exam paper on old syllabus in Latur college

Latur, Feb 13 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday claimed students of the Third Year Computer Science course in a college in Latur were given an exam paper based on the old syllabus, which inconvenienced students.

The exam was held at MS Bidve Engineering College affiliated to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (Lonere) on Wednesday.

"This is a serious matter that 79 students suffered due to the error of the college and university administration. Action must be taken against those responsible," said ABVP state vice president Sushant Ekorge.

In charge principal Virbhadra Bale said an inquiry has been initiated and a solution will be found to ensure students are not at a loss.

He said a message sent on the day of the exam about a new paper being provided was ignored.