ABVP protests at Ashoka University, demands action against professor for Op Sindoor remarks

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday held a protest at Ashoka University demanding immediate disciplinary action against Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

The protest was in response to alleged objectionable remarks made by the professor concerning the Indian Army and the nation during the recent India-Pakistan tensions, ABVP said in a statement.

"The university administration has requested two days to address the demands, promising a response after internal deliberation," the statement said.

ABVP claims the remarks were not only disrespectful to the armed forces but also posed a direct threat to national unity and integrity, it added.

On May 21, the Supreme Court granted bail to Mahmudabad but refused to stay investigation into the matter, allowing further legal proceedings.

ABVP strongly criticised the Ashoka University administration for not taking any disciplinary action against the professor and accused it of indirectly supporting anti-national sentiments, which they believe undermines the values of patriotism.

The protestors raised slogans against the university administration and voiced their commitment to defending the nation's unity.

ABVP issued three primary demands to the university administration: the immediate suspension and disciplinary action against the professor; a formal public apology from the administration for its alleged support of anti-national views; and the implementation of strict policies to prevent such incidents in future.

If the university fails to take prompt and appropriate action, the organisation will escalate the protest into a large-scale, state-level movement, it added. PTI MHS RUK RUK