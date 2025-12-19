ABVP protests at Delhi University over 'serious irregularities' in semester exams

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The ABVP on Friday held a protest at Delhi University, alleging serious irregularities in the recently conducted semester examinations and demanded immediate corrective action from the university administration.

The RSS-affiliated student body submitted a memorandum to the administration, calling for urgent reforms in the examination system and strict action against officials responsible for the lapses, according to a statement.

Students faced multiple problems during the examinations, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said, adding that question papers were not distributed on time at several centres, creating confusion and delays.

The ABVP said that students also reported ambiguity over marking schemes, language-related errors in papers and incorrect questions in multiple subjects. These issues caused widespread mental stress and inconvenience to candidates, it added.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said repeated negligence during examinations undermined the credibility of one of the country's most prestigious universities.

"Delay in the distribution of question papers, flawed questions and an unclear evaluation process reflect serious administrative failure. The ABVP will continue to press for a permanent resolution to the issues," Sharma said.

The outfit said it had raised objections during the examination period itself and reiterated its demands through Friday's protest.

The ABVP swept the recently held Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, winning the president, secretary and joint secretary posts, while the NSUI candidate emerged victorious as vice president. PTI VBH SHB SHB KSS KSS