ABVP re-elects Rajsharan Shahi, Yagywalkya Shukla as president, general secretary

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has re-elected Rajsharan Shahi and Yagywalka Shukla as its national president and national general secretary, respectively, for 2023-24, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

They will assume their responsibility during the 69th national conference of the ABVP scheduled to be held in Delhi from December 7 to 10, the statement issued by election officer C N Patel from the central office of the students' body in Mumbai said.

The statement said Shahi hails from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He has completed his PhD in education and is an associate professor in the Department of Education at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

He is also a member of various educational committees, including the National Education Policy Implementation Committee, in Uttar Pradesh.

Shukla hails from Garhwa district in Jharkhand and holds a PhD in geography from the Ranchi University. He is also the president of the students' union in the Shri Jagjit Singh Namdhari College in Garhwa and the vice-president of the students' union in the Ranchi University.