ABVP releases 11 probables for DUSU polls, final panel on Sept 11

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday released a list of 11 probable candidates for the upcoming DUSU elections, saying the final four names for the central panel will be declared on September 11.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for 2025-26 are scheduled to be held on September 18, and votes will be counted the next day.

According to the students' body statement, the list features Deepika Jha, Bhumika Chauhan, Yash Dabas, Aryan Mann, Rohit Singh, Ishu Maurya, Lakshya Raj Singh, Prabal Pratap Singh, Govind Tanwar, Nitin Tanwar, and Kunal Chaudhary.

ABVP said the probables will begin pre-campaigning from Friday and continue till the nomination process. They will visit colleges, interact with students, and present the achievements of the ABVP-led DUSU over the past year. The outreach will also focus on gathering students' feedback on key issues.

Calling the DUSU elections a "festival of students," ABVP's Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "The probables will go to colleges and put forward the achievements of ABVP-led DUSU, while also listening to students' concerns. This exercise will help us prepare a fresh roadmap for the coming year." The students' union polls are expected to see intense campaigning by all major student organisations ahead of the central panel announcement.