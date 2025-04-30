ABVP seeks stronger policies for women's safety, education, submits memorandum to Union minister

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday submitted a detailed 13-point memorandum to Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, pressing for concrete measures aimed at improving safety, education and overall welfare of female students across the country.

Among the key demands, ABVP has called for the inclusion of women's historical contributions in the school curriculum, improved hostel facilities, increased scholarships for rural girls, mandatory sanitary napkin vending machines in institutions and appointment of female medical professionals on campuses, an official statement of ABVP said.

The RSS-affiliated student body also urged for stronger cyber safety measures, more pink toilets in public areas, and expansion of the UGC's Savitribai Phule Scholarship to include the second girl child.

"This memorandum is a reflection of real challenges and a roadmap to empower female students meaningfully. We hope the government will respond with prompt and effective action," ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said.

The memorandum draws from the discussions held on March 10 at the "Girls' Parliament," which saw participation from over 300 female student representatives from various states, the statement said.