ABVP seeks students' suggestions on various topics ahead of its national conference

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday called for suggestions from students on various issues pertaining to education, environment and other contemporary topics for preparing an agenda for its national conference set to start here by the end of November.

Advertisment

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The ABVP appeals to students from across the country to send their views/suggestions on various issues pertaining to education, society, nation, and environment," ABVP national general secretary Yagyvalkya Shukla said.

"The aforesaid issues are very dynamic in nature, thus, the opinion of youth on these subjects should get proper attention as it is important in the formulation of plans and policies of the country," Shukla said.

Advertisment

After having a thorough discussion on the suggestions received from the students across the country, the ABVP will finalise its "future plans" at its ‘Amrit Mahotsavi’ national conference, he added.

The ABVP's national conference is scheduled to start here on November 30 and conclude on December 3.

Students can submit their views or suggestions through the Google forms available on the ABVP's social media handles or mail them to the ABVP national general secretary, the RSS affiliate said in a statement.