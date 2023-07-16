ABVP sets up helplines for students taking admission through CUET in central univs of Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday set up helplines to assist students taking admission through CUET in central universities of Delhi.

The National Testing Agency on Saturday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, the second-largest entrance exam in the country. Over 11.11 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.

"Students may call on 6202627366 for DU, 8808508809 for JNU, 8340799704 for Jamia Millia Islamia University, and 8826905727 for Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University to seek any assistance regarding admission-related queries," the ABVP said in a statement.

Admissions to all central universities are being conducted through CUET since last year.

"It is to be noted that admissions in Delhi University will be done under the CSAS Common Seat Allocation System, the process is a bit more complicated than normal. In such circumstances, a large number of students aspiring to take admission to DU will have some queries.

"In other universities also, even after CUET, admissions will be done by filling out the form of the respective institute. In such a situation, these helpline numbers will make the process much more convenient for the aspirants," the statement read.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Harsh Attri said students facing issues related to the admission process can contact the helpline numbers for assistance.

Over 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG in various subjects, the maximum of them in English followed by Biology and Economics, in results declared on Saturday.

According to NTA, 22,836 candidates had a 100 percentile score this year compared to 21,159 last year. PTI VA IJT IJT