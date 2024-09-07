ABVP, SFI activists clash at Himachal Pradesh University

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) Several students sustained minor injuries during a clash between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) at the Himachal Pradesh University on Saturday, police sources said.

The clash started at the university's gate after several activists allegedly commented on each other.

The situation was brought under control by the Quick Response Team (QRT).

Both the students' organisations blamed each other for the incident.

ABVP leader Avinash said that when ABVP activists were welcoming students at the university gate, several SFI activists came and allegedly shoved their activists and also abused them. "They also assaulted our members with sharp weapon near Swami Vivekananda Bhawan in the university campus," he said.

He said the ABVP demands the university administration take stern action against the SFI activists.

SFI activists also accused the ABVP of attacking its activists and trying to spread communalism in the university campus. SFI campus secretary Sunny Seakta said that ABVP activists abused and tried to instigate SFI activists.