ABVP-SFI clash leaves seven injured at HP University in Shimla

Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) At least seven members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were injured in a clash between the two student bodies at the Himachal Pradesh University on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am when several members of ABVP and SFI got into an argument, which quickly escalated into a scuffle.

The scuffle took a violent turn as the students used sharp objects to attack each other, leaving seven of them injured, police said.

The injured students were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) where they are undergoing treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said, adding that the matter is being probed.