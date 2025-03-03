ABVP-SFI scuffle near Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, situation normal now

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members came face to face with leftist Students Federation of India and AIDSO activists in front of the Jadavpur University main gate on Monday evening, but police prevented any clash between the two sides.

About 100 BYJM and ABVP members rushed to gate No. 4 of JU after their rally from Golpark ended about 600 metres away. They barged in, shouting slogans against the SFI and left-wing student groups on campus and tore posters supporting the strike called by leftists in state universities, including JU, police said.

There was a minor scuffle between some members of the two outfits, but the left students soon retreated into the campus, while the ABVP members left on their own, proclaiming they will 'liberate' the JU campus from the ultra-left radicals and will ensure restoration of normal academic functioning of JU.

The ABVP-BJYM rally, which was taken out from Gol Park to Jadavpur police station, ended peacefully without any untoward incidents.

SFI's JU unit leader Souryadipta Roy told PTI, "One of the security guards at gate No. 4 was injured while trying to prevent ABVP members from barging into the campus. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Some of our members were beaten up as they tried to resist the right-wing members, none of whom were students of JU." "We are now on an indefinite sit-in before the administrative building Aurobindo Bhavan to demand safety for the students, police action against Minister Bratya Basu and his driver for causing the serious injury to two student protestors on March 1, and more active role by the officiating vice-chancellor to prevent the rampage by TMC outsiders and the attack on SFI and other student members," he said.

"Today's action by ABVP is reminiscent of the attacks carried on by TMCP goons on SFI and other left student activists in different colleges and universities across West Bengal during the students' strike. It shows the TMCP and ABVP are two sides of the same coin and are fascist forces," he said, adding ABVP had also vandalised JU in 2019.

An ABVP spokesperson alleged those who entered the campus are students of the university and that the SFI members started the fracas by assaulting them.

"We will not allow SFI to continue its hegemony in JU through intimidation. Our members are also students. They have the right to participate in the democratic movement," he said.

A senior police official said personnel, led by a senior officer, were camping outside the main gates of the university, and the situation is normal.

Earlier in the evening, the two left and right-wing camps took out separate rallies over the March 1 incident in Jadavpur University, in which Education Minister Bratya Basu was heckled during a protest, and two students were injured allegedly by his moving car.

While the BJP’s youth organisation demanded an end to the "incidents of clash, strife, and disruption in academic activities on the campus," the CPI(M) students' wing protested against the injury caused to two students.

BJYM state unit president Indranil Khan said they wanted to register a protest against the move of "Marxist-Maoist elements to turn JU campus into a virtual free zone." "The Maoist-Marxist elements at JU had often heckled 'nationalist BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhilkari' and other saffron camp leaders when they came near the campus in the past, but the TMC kept quiet at that time," Khan claimed.

"We equally condemn the incident involving the education minister's car and the two Leftist student protesters on March 1," Khan said, demanding an end to the TMC regime.

The minister also suffered injuries as the windshield of his car was damaged by the protesters. PTI SUS MNB