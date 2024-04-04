ABVP starts indefinite strike against alleged fee hike by DU's Law Faculty

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday started an indefinite strike against an alleged fee hike by the Delhi University's Law Faculty and demanded its roll back.

Advertisment

Members of the students' outfit are staging their protest on the campus of the the Law Centre. The department implemented the increased annual fee from the last semester, they claimed.

There was no immediate reaction from the Faculty of Law over the claim.

"Earlier, students had to pay an annual fee of Rs 4,900, which included the examination fee. However, from the last semester, students are now required to pay Rs 6,010 annually, along with an additional Rs 1,100 as examination fee," the ABVP said.

Advertisment

It said that despite submitting multiple memorandums to the administration to roll back the increase, no action has been taken.

Issues related to infrastructure at the department, Wi-Fi, restrooms, water coolers, pink toilet facilities, and sanitary vending machines are also being raised by the ABVP.

It demanded that the administration give a definite time-line on resolving these issues.

"The increased fee imposed by the administration is creating numerous problems for students. Along with poor infrastructure, water issues, and deteriorating restroom conditions, students are facing various other problems," the ABVP said.

"We have previously submitted memorandums to the Law Faculty administration regarding these issues, but no action has been taken yet. Consequently, we have decided to sit on an indefinite protest. We will continue our sit-in protest until our demands are met," it said. PTI NSM SJJ SJJ ANB ANB