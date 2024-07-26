ABVP submits memo to UP Deputy CM, demands hike in stipend of medical interns

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday submitted a memorandum to UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, demanding an increase in the stipend of medical interns.

Pathak is handling the Health and Medical Education Department in the Uttar Pradesh government.

The ABVP said medical interns are not given stipend according to their requirement in the regional medical institutes and medical schools, for which the students are agitating to increase it and ABVP is with them in this demand. It had also informed Pathak about this problem on July 17, the ABVP said in a statement issued here.

ABVP State Media Coordinator Abhinav Mishra said during the discussion on these points with their delegation, Pathak assured that this matter will be seriously considered and a decision will be taken in the interest of the medical students.

Another office-bearer of the RSS' student wing, Rohit Singh said, "The ABVP has been continuously demanding that a uniform stipend be fixed for medical students across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, medical interns are given Rs 12,000 as stipend which is not sufficient for their basic needs." ABVP Convenor and medical intern Saurabh Nayak said, "While in the other states, an average of Rs 25,000 is given as stipend to the medical interns, this amount is Rs 12,000 in Uttar Pradesh." PTI AR CDN CDN KSS KSS