ABVP submits memorandum to UGC demanding scholarship for GPAT qualified students

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The ABVP has submitted a memorandum to the University Grants Commission (UGC) over non-disbursal of scholarship amount to GPAT qualified students enrolled in affiliated colleges of the Delhi University.

The RSS-affiliated students union has demanded that clear guidelines should be set for the students pursuing pharmacy in the university and claimed that those who are enrolled in university-affiliated colleges have not received the scholarship amount for this academic session despite qualifying the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).

"While pharmacy students enrolled in university departments are benefiting from scholarships, those studying in university-affiliated colleges are left without any financial support. ABVP demands clear guidelines to rectify this discrepancy," a statement issued by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday read.

The GPAT qualified students receive a scholarship amount of Rs 12,500 as a financial aid, the statement said.

Over 8,000 students enrolled in the colleges affiliated with the university have not received this amount due to the ambiguous nature of the UGC's guidelines, it added.

The ABVP has demanded a swift resolution of the scholarship issue for the pharmacy students enrolled in university-affiliated colleges along with extension of the registration form deadline by one month to give breather to the students.

The students union has asked the UGC to issue guidelines complemented by a flow chart illustrating the scholarship application and registration procedure for clarity of the students. PTI SJJ AS AS