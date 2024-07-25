ABVP submits suggestions on NTA reforms to Centre's high-level panel

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A delegation of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday met the chairman of the Centre's high-level exam reform panel and submitted its suggestions on improving the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), a statement said.

In a letter submitted to panel chairperson K Radhakrishnan, the students' union suggested conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in two phases like the JEE, developing advanced infrastructure for holding exams, setting up exam centres at government institutions and adequate staffing of permanent employees at NTA.

The ABVP also underlined the need for administrative reforms within the NTA to ensure transparency in exams and restoring students' confidence in the agency. It suggested that OMR sheets of the paper should be uploaded on the NTA website.

"Over the past two weeks, the ABVP has consulted students from diverse disciplines such as humanities, medical sciences, engineering and others and compiled 42 suggestions for reforming the National Testing Agency. These suggestions have now been submitted to the high-level committee overseeing NTA reforms," ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said.

"It is crucial to promptly resolve the issues plaguing the NTA to restore trust in its examination processes. We hope that the committee will take decisive action based on the ABVP's recommendations," he said.

The Centre has set up the seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief Radhakrishnan to make recommendations on reforms in the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and reviewing the structure and operations of the NTA.

The panel was set up following reports of alleged irregularities in some competitive exams conducted by the NTA.

While NEET-UG is under the scanner for several irregularities, including an alleged paper leak, UGC-NET was cancelled after the Ministry of Education received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG -- were cancelled as a pre-emptive step.

The NTA later announced fresh dates for some of these exams. PTI SJJ DIV DIV