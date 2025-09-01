ABVP takes out bicycle rally, stresses on ‘clean campus, green campus’ in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday said it has launched an environment-friendly campaign for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, with its potential candidates taking out a bicycle rally to spread the message of “Clean Campus, Green Campus”.

The rally began from Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station and covered Ramjas College, Hindu College, Kirori Mal College and Daulat Ram College before culminating at the Arts Faculty, an official statement of ABVP said.

The student organisation said the initiative is part of its efforts to ensure that the electioneering remains clean, transparent and peaceful.

“ABVP will keep introducing and practising thoughtful, innovative, and detailed measures like bicycle rallies, clean campus drives and reducing waste to make sure campaigning remains environment-friendly and campus-friendly,” ABVP leader Harsh Atri said.

The outfit said its probable candidates are reaching out to students across colleges while adhering to Delhi High Court guidelines. They are also highlighting the work done during the tenure of the ABVP-led DUSU, it added.

On Thursday, ABVP released a list of 11 probable candidates for the upcoming DUSU elections. The final list of four names for the central panel will be declared on September 11.

The DUSU elections for 2025-26 are scheduled for September 18, and counting will be held the next day. This year’s elections are expected to be conducted under strict measures against defacement and in line with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Last year, the Delhi High Court had withheld the counting of votes over defacement of public property during campaigning and allowed it to go ahead only after the defaced properties were cleaned, noting its intention was to “reform, not punish”. PTI MHS RHL