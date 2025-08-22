ABVP thanks Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for U-Special buses, demands concessional metro passes

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, thanking her for restarting the U-Special bus service for students and demanded concessional metro passes to ease their daily commute.

The ABVP-affiliated Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) members submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, proposing route expansions, frequency increases, and safety measures for the U-Special buses.

"With the reintroduction of the U-Special service at the demand of ABVP-led DUSU, travel will become more affordable and convenient for students. This will ease transportation difficulties faced by students across campuses," ABVP said in a statement.

Among the routes suggested are Kashmiri Gate to North Campus, Greater Kailash to South Campus, an inter-campus route via Ring Road, and a proposed link from Daulat Ram College to JNU.

The student body also sought connectivity to Rajouri Garden, Moti Nagar, Jamia, Punjabi Bagh and Najafgarh to benefit colleges across the city.

The delegation recommended increasing the number of buses during peak hours, introducing real-time tracking, and deploying security personnel at bus stops to ensure safety.

ABVP also reiterated its demand for concessional metro passes, citing the heavy reliance of students on the Delhi Metro.

ABVP national secretary Shivangi Kharwal said the service would especially help students of colleges with poor metro connectivity. “Students will be able to reach their colleges within fixed schedules, allowing them to focus better on academics,” she said.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma added, "We sincerely thank CM Rekha Gupta ji for accepting our demand for U-Special bus service. We are confident that her decision on concessional metro passes will also be in students' interest."