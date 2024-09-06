ABVP to announce selection committee for DUSU polls on September 7

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad said its selection committee for nominating candidates for the upcoming DUSU polls will be formed on Saturday. In a press conference here on Friday, at the student union's office in North Campus, the outgoing ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) said, the panel will also consider nominating a female face for the post president this year.

"Based on the feedback from students during the pre-campaigning for the upcoming polls, the selection panel will decide the candidates and their names will be announced soon after," the student union said.

The ABVP-led outgoing student union also highlighted the work done for student's welfare during its tenure.

The DUSU polls will be held on September 27 and results will be announced a day after. PTI SJJ HIG