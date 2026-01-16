ABVP to hold two-day Central Working Committee meeting in Goa on January 17-18

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will hold its two-day central working committee meeting in Goa on January 17 and 18 to finalise nationwide campaign-oriented plans on education, environment and other contemporary issues.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the meeting will be held at Shri Ramnath Damodar Sansthan in Quepem in South Goa and will be attended by more than 100 office bearers, activists from across the country.

"The meeting will review ABVP's educational, national and social activities, assess campaigns undertaken in recent months and deliberate on forthcoming action plans to give clearer direction to organisational work. Special deliberations will be held in the context of the RSS centenary year, focusing on the call for Panch Parivartan," he added.

The meeting will also outline programmes to be conducted across campuses nationwide on issues of national importance, including birth anniversaries and centenary years of national figures, 50 years of Emergency, and 75 years of the Constitution and the Republic, Solanki said.

He said final decisions will be taken on the nationwide rollout of campaigns such as 'Screen Time to Activity Time', launched on National Youth Day, and the proposed 'Hostel Survey Campaign' scheduled for February.

"The meeting will also review programmes organised in connection with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 500th year of the coronation of Maharani Abbakka, the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, 150 years of Vande Mataram and the Sangh's centenary year," Solanki informed. PTI RPS BNM