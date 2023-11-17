ABVP to launch 2,000-km 'Hindavi Swaraj Yatra' to mark 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The ABVP on Friday said it would launch a 2,000-km yatra on November 28 to mark the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will commence the 'Hindavi Swaraj Yatra' from Maharashtra traversing important places associated with Shivaji Maharaj's life including Shivneri, Raigarh, Indore, Kanpur, Agra, and Delhi, among others, the RSS-affiliated students' union said.

On the course of the yatra, various events would be organised at different locations to celebrate the achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and showcase different aspects of his life, the ABVP said.

"The Hindavi Swaraj Yatra will successfully connect the youth with various facets of Shivaji's noble life. Through this journey, the youth will also be familiarised with India's rich cultural heritage," ABVP's national general secretary, Yagyvalkya Shukla said while launching the poster of the yatra.

The students' union also announced the reception committee for the upcoming 'ABVP National Conference' scheduled from December 7 to 10 in the national capital.

The committee, consisting of 75 members, will be chaired by industrialist Nirmal Kumar Minda and Ashish Sood will serve as the general secretary and Rajiv Babbar the secretary, the ABVP said.

The conference will witness a Shobha Yatra covering 5 kilometres, advocating for education and social responsibilities. Starting from DDA Ground in Burari and concluding at Maurice Nagar Chowk in Delhi University, the Shobha Yatra is expected to include over 10,000 students from across the country, the union added.

Shukla said ABVP's national conference will address educational and social issues through dialogues while making diverse efforts to rekindle India's glory. "This conference is significant as students from all regions, including Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh to Andaman and Nicobar, will actively participate in it," Minda, who will act as president of ABVP's reception committee for the national conference, said. PTI SJJ RPA