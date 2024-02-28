ABVP to submit memorandum to President Murmu on Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday said it will submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu to draw her attention on the Sandeshkhali issue.

At a central working committee meeting in Puducherry, the Parishad passed a resolution condemning the alleged crimes against local women by Trinamool Congress leaders in the restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar expressed concerns that Sandeshkhali could become "the Noakhali of the 21st century," referencing the riots in 1946.

He called for public dissent against the West Bengal's government's alleged failure to address the issue.

"We express dissent against the state government's failure to contain the situation and call upon the public to raise their voice against the crimes against women in Sandeshkhali," he said.

Shri Yagyavalkya Shukla, national general secretary of ABVP, highlighted plans to engage the youth ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through a nationwide awareness campaign.

"To ensure that the youth play their role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, ABVP will start a nationwide awareness campaign drive to protect democracy," he added.

In response, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh acknowledged the possibility of atrocities against some local women and assured action against errant party leaders.

He accused the opposition of exacerbating the situation for political gain while affirming the party's commitment to supporting the local people and women.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Trinankur Bhattacharya told PTI that the ABVP should introspect its role in the vandalisation of a bust of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar inside an educational institute in North Kolkata before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Those involved in the Sandeshkhali incident are being arrested and ministers are reaching out to locals. ABVP is destabilising the situation by instigating locals in a way similar to opposition parties such as the BJP," he added. PTI SUS MNB