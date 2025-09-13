ABVP unveils DUSU manifesto: Metro relief, Wi-Fi, health insurance, inclusive campus on agenda

New Delhi: The ABVP on Saturday released its manifesto for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, promising subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, health insurance schemes and measures for specially-abled students.

The organisation also stressed that its leadership works on the campus throughout the year and not just during elections.

Prepared after receiving more than 5,000 suggestions from students, the manifesto gives top priority to issues of education, security, health, sports and employment.

At a press conference, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, national secretary Shivangi Kharwal and Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma joined the organisation's central panel candidates -- Aryan Maan (president), Govind Tanwar (vice president), Kunal Chaudhary (secretary) and Deepika Jha (joint secretary) -- to release the document.

Among the key promises are subsidised health insurance for students, construction of new hostels, accessibility audits to make campuses more inclusive, increased budgets for academic and cultural societies, adequate sports equipment and nutrition, timely declaration of examination results and research support for final-year scholars.

"The ABVP manifesto highlights the real issues faced by students. By prioritising subsidised metro passes, provisions for specially-abled students and women-centric measures, the ABVP-led DUSU is committed to working 365 days a year in the interest of students," Solanki said.

Presidential candidate Maan said the outfit will focus on sports facilities, accessibility and digital access, while vice-presidential nominee Tanwar emphasised job fairs, internship support and entrepreneurship skill centres.

Chaudhary, contesting for the secretary's post, said the ABVP would work for subsidised health insurance, wellness societies and open gyms. Joint-secretary nominee Jha highlighted women's safety and inclusion, promising sanitary-pad vending machines, girls' common rooms, self-defence camps, permanent gynaecologists at health centres and scholarships for transgender students.

Over the years, the ABVP-led DUSU has credited itself for initiatives such as the U-Special bus service, approval for new women's hostels, land allotment for a student activity centre, internship programmes and campus safety measures.

With its new set of promises, the students' body said it aims to strengthen its position by combining affordable commute, health and wellness, and inclusive campus facilities for the Delhi University's student community.