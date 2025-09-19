ABVP victory in DUSU polls an expression of faith in nationalist ideology: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Friday celebrated the success of ABVP candidates in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, terming it a victory of "nationalist ideology and spirit of service".

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) bagged three posts in the DUSU elections, including the key posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, limiting the Congress-backed NSUI to just one post in the high-octane contest.

ABVP's Aryan Maan won the president's post, defeating NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes.

"ABVP's victory in DUSU is testimony to the unshakable faith of the student community in its nationalist ideology, spirit of service, organisational strength and dynamic leadership," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Expressing happiness over the win, Sachdeva said the triumph reflects the voice of young India, full of energy, conviction and commitment to shaping a brighter future for the nation.

He credited ABVP members for the victory, praising their dedication and hard work behind the success.

"It's a matter of pride that most office-bearers of Delhi BJP have a long association with ABVP, which is like their alma mater. The victory is all the more remarkable as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself is an ABVP product and a former DUSU president," he added. PTI VIT HIG