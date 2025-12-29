ABVP's discipline, sense of duty help build strong nation: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad fosters a spirit of nation-building, which is reflected in its members' contributions.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the state convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Jaipur, he highlighted that the discipline and sense of duty imparted by the organisation help in building a strong and prosperous nation.

"The ABVP has contributed significantly to preserving India's unity and integrity for over seven decades. The organisation has been at the forefront of several important movements like the campaign against the infiltration of Bangladeshi migrants in 1970 and efforts to promote a healthy environment in universities," he said, adding that many members of the organisation have reached high positions.

Praising the central government's policies, Sharma said women, rural areas and the underprivileged have benefitted from them, and free healthcare is also being provided to citizens.

He said the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every individual, following the principles of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's 'Antyodaya'.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the state has begun working to ensure that infiltrators have no place in Rajasthan," he added.

The chief minister said several educational reforms have been carried out, including the establishment of i-Start Launchpad nests in 33 districts, opening of 71 new government colleges and the introduction of new subjects in 49 postgraduate and 58 undergraduate colleges.

ABVP national co-organisational secretary Devdutt Joshi said the outfit is not just a students' organisation, but an ideological movement that provides direction to the youth.

He said that over 76 lakh students are currently part of the ABVP, and this number is expected to reach 1 crore in the near future.

Over 700 activists from 23 districts attended the convention.