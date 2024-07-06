ABVP's 'Parisar Chalo Rath' culminates at Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) The "Parisar Chalo Rath" of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) culminated at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday.

The 'rath' is part of the "Parisar Chalo Abhiyan" of ABVP.

Abhinav Mishra, an office bearer of the ABVP said, "The 'Parisar Chalo Yatra' saw chariots journey from Duddhi in Sonbhadra and Amethi. The chariot from Duddhi arrived at BHU after passing through Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi district, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Varanasi Mahanagar.

"Meanwhile, the chariot from Amethi concluded at Allahabad University, travelling through Kushbhawanpur, Machlishaher, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayag district, and Prayag Mahanagar," Abhinav Mishra said.

Speaking at the conclusion event in BHU, the chief guest of RSS Regional Karyawah for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Virendra, spoke about the decline in student attendance post-COVID-19 and emphasized the importance of campus culture for holistic development.

He called on teachers to create a positive environment that attracts students back to campuses.

"Campuses are the biggest centres of social harmony, and reviving them is essential," he said.

Elaborating on the "Parisar Chalo Abhiyan," ABVP's State Organizing Secretary Abhilash Mishra said that "It is a mass movement aimed at invigorating campuses." "The campaign, conducted in two phases throughout the year, targets students in 10+2 and university campuses. The first phase focuses on rekindling students' interest in campus life, while the second phase involves engaging all education sector stakeholders to make campuses lively centres of employment generation, providing facilities like canteens, sports grounds, and student welfare centres." PTI COR CDN HIG HIG