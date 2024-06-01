AC blast sparks fire in Noida IT company building

Noida, Jun 1 (PTI) Fire broke out in an IT company in Noida's Sector 63 on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

No person suffered any injuries in the fire that broke out on the second floor of the company's building around 2 pm, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

He said the fire broke out due to a blast in the indoor unit of an air conditioner.

"When the fire service unit were alerted about the blaze, six water tenders were immediately sent to the spot. Additionally, four more vehicles were sent to meet any requirement," Choubey said.

"However, the fire was doused using the service of three vehicles only. The fire broke out due to a blast in indoor unit of an AC in the company," the CFO said.

He said some company workers were on duty at the time of the incident but no body suffered any injuries in the episode.

An "AC blast" generally refers to an explosion or fire involving an air conditioning (AC) unit. Such incidents can occur due to various factors, often related to electrical or mechanical failures, according to officials.

The officials have also urged people to not run their ACs continuously for long durations in order to prevent any mishap in the prevailing extreme hot weather conditions.