AC coach attendant and his aide attacked on running express train

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) An AC coach attendant and his assistant were allegedly attacked aboard an express train by three unidentified persons near Mumbai, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The incident occurred on LTT-Agartala Express between Kalyan and Kasara stations on September 1.

Three unidentified men attacked the complainant, who was on duty in an AC coach and his associate, with an iron object and snatched his mobile phone, the GRP official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a trauma care centre when the train reached Bhusawal. An FIR was registered at Kalyan GRP station under section 309(6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

No arrest has been made so far.