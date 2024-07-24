Academic discipline is of critical importance to country: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Academic discipline in higher education and research is of critical importance to the country, and pursuing such a course in violation of enrolment rules cannot be a matter of convenience for a student, the Delhi High Court has said.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asserted that educational institutions are not meant to be "machines producing individuals whose aim is only to chase marks, courses or degree", but being a "strong pillar of democracy", they are supposed to help the students in their academic pursuits for building the future of the nation.

The court made the observations while passing an order upholding a decision of the Academic Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru University that refused to de-register a PhD scholar and allow him to resume his doctoral studies alongside his job at a later stage.

The university submitted that under its Ordinance, it was mandatory for a candidate to complete a minimum two years of residency while being in Delhi but the petitioner applied for and took up a job as an assistant scientist with a department of the Haryana government in Panchkula during this period.

Delivering the judgement dismissing the petition by the PhD scholar on July 22, the court said students diligently pursuing their full-time doctorate courses cannot be given an impression that they can be placed at par with those who violate the university rules and regulations, and giving relief to the petitioner would lead to a complete breakdown of academic discipline in the universities.

Passing a "misplaced sympathetic order" may go a long way in disturbing academic discipline of a university and more cases of non-compliance of mandatory rules and regulations by students, the court said.

It added that higher education involves not only rigorous academic instruction but also cultivation of discipline which is manifested in one's commitment to scholarly excellence, ethical behaviour, and personal responsibility.

Reiterating its limited scope of interference in matters of education and academic administration, the court concluded, "Judicial interference in academic policy matters, particularly when a student has willfully violated mandatory clauses of the Ordinance, would be detrimental to and would undermine the essential academic discipline which is crucial for any educational institution".

"The Council's decision to uphold the requirements of minimum period of residency and prohibition of employment outside Delhi before the completion of the residency period was made after due consideration of the facts and circumstances. "It is not for this Court to substitute its judgment for that of the academic experts, especially when there is no ground to hold that the decision under challenge before this Court was arbitrary, capricious, or made without application of mind" the court ruled.