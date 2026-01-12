National

Academic leadership from Columbia University meet Education Min, discusses collaboration plans

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior academicians from the US' Columbia University met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Monday and discussed plans for collaboration.

Pradhan, in a post on X, said that Dean of Columbia Engineering, Prof. Shih-Fu Chang, along with the academic leadership of the university, called on him.

The academicians from a New York-based private university discussed their plans for collaborations with their Indian counterparts, particularly in AI, semiconductors and large language models (LLMs), he said.

Appreciating their keenness to establish a Columbia-India Centre for AI in Manufacturing, Pradhan said, "Mutually beneficial collaborations with a global top-40 ranked university like Columbia University will further strengthen India’s capacity in AI, Robotics, MedTech, Manufacturing and Engineering." PTI GJS SHS