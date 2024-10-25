Academician urges TISS students to use social science education for betterment of society

Guwahati, Oct 25 (PTI) Noted academician Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma on Friday called upon TISS-Guwahati students to use their education for the betterment of society and to impact communities in a positive manner.

Advertisment

Sharma, the vice-chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, (USTM) and former president of Association of Indian Universities, was delivering the convocation address at the 11th convocation of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus, here.

A total of 165 students graduated from TISS-Guwahati this year, an official statement said.

Professor Sharma urged the graduating students to always have a positive mindset and to use their education to reflect ethical reasoning and empathy while impacting communities in a positive manner.

Advertisment

He said a social science degree fosters critical thinking, cultural understanding and informed citizenship among individuals.

He praised TISS-Guwahati as a pioneering institute that has organised significant events in the Northeast.

TISS chancellor Professor DP Singh urged the students to embrace challenges and do the institution proud while upholding the ideals and ethics.

Advertisment

Five scholars received their PhD degree in social sciences, 112 students obtained their MA and MASW degrees in different programmes offered at the Off-Campus, while 48 students obtained BA degree in social sciences (BASS). PTI SSG ACD