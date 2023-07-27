Academics discuss NEP merits at NITTTR event

Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) The National Education Policy, 2020 has laid the foundation for a transformative educational ecosystem that is student-centric and empowers learners to develop essential 21st century skills, experts in the education field said here.

The NEP seeks to create a dynamic educational ecosystem that nurtures talent and fosters excellence by encouraging creative thinking and problem solving abilities, they said.

All the speakers also highlighted that the policy's emphasis on promoting research and innovation will create a pool of skilled individuals who can address real-world challenges effectively.

Eminent educators from well known institutions like the IIEST Shibpur, IIIT Kalyani, IIM Calcutta, IISER, Kolkata, Central Staff Training and Research Institute, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, and Visva-Bharati were speaking at the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR) held here on Tuesday.

NITTTR director Professor Debi Prasad Mishra said the integration of technology and modern teaching methodologies will make education more accessible and inclusive.

“NEP aims at universalization of education with 100 per cnet gross enrollment ratio,” he added.

Other speakers dwelt on the progressive measures undertaken in the implementation of National Education Policy, 2020 and how it aims to revolutionise the country's education landscape, unlock the creative potential of every individual student and foster an inclusive learning environment. PTI SUS KK KK