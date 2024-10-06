Academics hail Centre's decision to confer classical language status to Bengali

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Academics and Bengali identity advocacy groups have hailed the decision of the Centre to accord classical language status to Bengali language expressing hope that it will facilitate in greater use of the language in official communication and examinations.

Eminent indologist and linguist Nrisingo Prasad Bhaduri said he hoped that after the honour, at all India level, there will be greater use of the language in competitive examinations, more use of synonyms of familiar English terms in science and economics and present day students will feel encouraged to use these Bengali synonyms in their exams.

Thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bhaduri said after he and other academics drew her attention to the fact that Bengali was not accorded classical language status despite having thousands of years of history from the day of its origin and evolution. "The state government submitted voluminous documents in this regard very promptly and the recognition came in 6-7 months period," he told PTI.

"Bengali language has an ancient past having originated such a long time back and it is ironical that a language in which Rabindranath Tagore wrote his poems, songs, short stories and novels and penned his articles did not get its due recognition earlier," he said.

Bhaduri said they drew the attention of Banerjee about Bengali not getting recognition as a classical language during the International Language Day on February 21 at a function and the CM promised to immediately follow up on the issue.

The general secretary of Bangla Pokkho, the outfit advocating the identity of Bengalis and promoting their language and culture, Garga Chatterjee said "We are happy with the recognition but this was long overdue." "While the entire world was aware of the preeminence of Bengali language, only the Centre seemed to be unaware of it in all these days," he said.

Chatterjee thanked CM Banerjee, senior Congress leader and former MP Adhir Chowdhury for highlighting the demand at the national level.

"However our fight will be fruitful when the use of Bengali language at all India level will be institutionalized. Already we have secured the right to conduct tests for recruitment in central forces in Bengali. As per the eighth schedule, every language should have same equal rights. We now look forward to effective implementation of that," he added.

Expressing hope the Centre will show the real intent to give Bengali the due recognition in the coming days, he said "Otherwise we will launch a fierce movement in coming days." Expert Amitava Das, one of the researchers from the 'Institute of Language Studies', said the criteria for the honour is to prove a language is 1500-2000 years and their researchers had been at work on this for years. The state education department had entrusted ILS with the work.

Anjana Bhadra, a senior professor at K K Das College in the city expressed hope after this honour there will be a centre for excellence at the initiative of the centre to continue research and studies in Bengali language.

"We hope the recognition will pave the way for setting up chairs, pursuing research in Bengali language and institute awards for researchers and scholars in the coming days," Bhadra said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier expressed happiness over the Centre according classical language status to Bengali and said her government had been actively working over the past few years in submitting documents to back the claim.

Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit were declared classical languages on October 3 by the Union Cabinet during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Immediately after the Centre's announcement on Thursday, the CM had posted on her X handle, "Most happy to share that Bengali/Bangla has been finally accorded the status of a classical language by Government of India. We had been trying to snatch this recognition from Ministry of Culture, GOI and we had submitted three volumes of research findings in favour of our contention." "The Union government has accepted our well-researched claim and we finally reach the cultural apex in the body of languages in India," she said.

Classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat's profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community's historical and cultural milestone, the central government said.

In a statement, the Centre said the inclusion of Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali in the classical language category will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields.

Additionally, the preservation, documentation and digitisation of ancient texts of these languages will generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing and digital media, the government said.

On October 12, 2004, the Government of India decided to create a new category of languages as "classical languages", declared Tamil a classical language and set criteria for according the status. PTI SUS RG