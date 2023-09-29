Academics welcome SC decision of search panel with eminent personalities for Bengal varsities

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to set up a search committee with eminent personalities for appointment of vice-chancellors in state-run universities in West Bengal, academics on Friday said it is likely to ensure zero political interference in the campuses.

The top court has sought names of eminent personalities, including scientists, technocrats, administrators, educationists and jurists, for setting up a search committee for shortlisting and appointing vice-chancellors in 13 state-run universities in West Bengal.

Taking note of the running feud between the state government and the office of the West Bengal governor on the issue, the top court decided on September 15 that it will set up a search committee to pick vice-chancellors.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta took up the matter on September 27 and noted "the parties have agreed to submit a tabulated chart giving details of the Universities, the description of the subjects/disciplines which are being taught, the existing provisions for appointment of members in the Search Committee and/or the new provisions which are proposed in the Bill awaiting assent of the Governor".

Former vice-chancellor of North Bengal University Om Prakash Mishra said it is a welcome step.

"Going by the existing UGC rules and the statutes of every university, the search committee should consist of eminent people who will select senior professors as VCs. But, as the Supreme Court now specified it, we welcome it," said Mishra, a member of the TMC-linked Educationists' Forum.

Former Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Abhijit Chakrabarti said the SC decision is a positive move.

"Since all the sides -- the state government, Raj Bhavan and the UGC -- will come up with names for the committee, we will get a big list having wide range of experiences," he said.

"If there are names that include nationally-known figures, a database can be prepared and this can throw up new possibility of zero political interference. It will do good for higher education in the state," he added.

Mishra, however, wondered how a search committee will be able to choose a VC for every university as each has its own unique character.

The court has asked the governor, the state government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to suggest three to five names independently for for its consideration. The court will then nominate some of those recommended by them to the search committee.

Officials of the state Higher Education Department said among the persons suggested by the Raj Bhavan is the director of IIT-Kharagpur.

"The rest of the persons are all from outside West Bengal," an official said.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu claimed the list sent by Raj Bhavan has overlooked eminent academics of the state.

Among the people suggested by the state government are former Rabindra Bharati University VC Sabyasachi Basu Roy Choudhury and ISI professor Abhirup Sarkar. PTI SUS SOM