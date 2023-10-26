ACB arrests additional public prosecutor over bribery in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an additional public prosecutor for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a policeman in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said.

Advertisment

According to the ACB, the complainant was named in a case in 2015 and was acquitted this year. He then approached the police department for a promotion.

To be considered for promotion, the complainant was required to submit a report from the additional public prosecutor, Sunil Sawant, regarding his acquittal, said Dayanand Gawade, deputy superintendent of police of ACB’s Palghar unit, in a statement.

Sawant initially demanded Rs 10,000 to issue the report and later brought it down to Rs 7,000 after negotiations, said the ACB.

After being alerted by the complainant, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Sawant on Thursday while accepting the bribe, said the release.

A case has been registered against the additional public prosecutor under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release added. PTI COR NR