ACB arrests Asifabad civil supplies official over Rs 75,000 bribery

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) The ACB on Thursday said a district manager at the Office of the Civil Supplies here was caught red-handed while "demanding and accepting" a Rs 75,000 bribe.

According to the statement from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the officer in Asifabad district, Telangana, demanded a bribe from a complainant to do an official favour, specifically "allowing the complainant's three lorries loaded with PDS rice from his rice mill to be transported to the Civil Supplies godown without conducting a quality check of the rice." Earlier, on the instructions of the accused officer, a technical assistant (outsourcing) had also demanded the bribe from the complainant, the statement said.

The bribe of Rs 75,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, the ACB added.

The case is currently under investigation. PTI VVK SSK