ACB arrests govt official for taking Rs 1.75 lakh bribe

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an official of the food and civil supplies department while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh that he demanded in exchange for not taking action against LPG agencies, officials said on Tuesday.

Theofficials recovered cash of Rs 10 lakh from his bag during a search at the office, an official said.

Accused Vinayak Vasant Nikam was trapped by the ACB Mumbai at his office in Churchgate area of south Mumbai, he said.

Nikam, who was posted as the chief inspection officer of the department, was arrested by the ACB after his role in the crime was established, he said.

According to the official, Nikam had taken action against a gas agency owned by the relative of the complainant in August 2024 in Thane and another agency where the complainant was working as a manager in Kandivali in October that year.

On July 16, 2025, Nikam called the complainant on his phone and asked the latter to meet him. During their meeting, Nikam demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant for not taking further action against the gas agency in Thane and Rs 1 lakh from the agency in Kandivali every month.

After negotiation, the total amount was reduced to Rs 1.75 lakh, he said.

As the complainant was not keen on giving money to Nikam, he approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

After the verification of his complaint, Nikam was trapped in his office while accepting the bribe, he said.

He was placed under arrest for the charges of Prevention of Corruption Act, he said adding that he will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Searches at his residence and other places are underway. PTI DC NP