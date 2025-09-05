ACB arrests Haryana Urban Development Authority engineer for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Faridabad, September 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a junior engineer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority here while allegedly accepting a bride of Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

The accused, Naresh Kumar, was caught red-handed near a petrol pump in Sector 12 following a complaint by a liquor contractor, they said.

The complainant, Gopal, who along with his partners owns six liquor contracts in the district. He alleged that the junior contractor initially demanded Rs 6 lakh to prevent the demolition of their shops.

He further alleged that the demand was later negotiated down to Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Gopal alleged that when he refused to pay the bribe earlier, two of his liquor shops in Shahpur Jat Chowk and Malerna village were demolished on August 19.

Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended Kumar while he was accepting part of the bribe amount. An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officials added. PTI COR OZ OZ