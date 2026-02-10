ACB arrests Madhapur SI for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) The ACB on Tuesday said it arrested an SI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The sub-inspector, posted at Madhapur station, reportedly demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant "for providing copies of a notice issued in a case and refraining from arresting the complainant in the future," the Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a statement.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession.

The ACB said the official "performed his duties improperly and dishonestly" to secure an undue advantage.

The case is under investigation. PTI VVK SSK