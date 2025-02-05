ACB arrests policeman for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant police inspector for allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said.

The accused, posted at the Koradi police station, was identified as Pramanand Dadarao Katre, he said.

Katre allegedly demanded the money to avoid taking action against a person involved in a fraudulent Rs 5 crore land deal. The targeted individual reported the matter to the ACB, which then laid a trap and arrested Katre, the official said.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.