ACB arrests revenue inspector on bribery charges in Chhattisgarh

Gaurela, Apr 15 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a revenue inspector (RI) while allegedly accepting bribe in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh, a senior ACB official said.

Another RI, who had sought the bribe, managed to escape, he added.

The arrested RI was identified as Santosh Kumar Chandrasen while his colleague Ghanshyam Bhardwaj fled the spot, he said.

Both were posted at the tehsil office in Gaurela town, the ACB official said.

Bhardwaj had allegedly sought Rs 50,000 from the complainant for delimitation work of two acres of land. On receiving a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Chandrasen who was allegedly taking the money on behalf of his colleague.

Efforts were on to nab Bhardwaj, the official said. PTI COR KRK