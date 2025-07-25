ACB arrests revenue official red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Jammu

Jammu, July 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a revenue department official while accepting a bribe from a man for granting a demarcation report of his land in Jammu district, officials said.

The ACB received a complaint that Chuni Lal, patwari of Halqa Dansal, demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for providing the demarcation report of his land in Dansal, a spokesman of the bureau said.

The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant for providing the demarcation report.

After negotiation, Chuni Lal settled the deal for Rs 75,000 and demanded the first installment of Rs 25,000 as bribe, he said.

However, the complainant, who managed to arrange Rs 20,000 as the first instalment, approached the ACB for legal action against the accused public servant, the spokesman said.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the bribe demand by Chuni Lal.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused public servant was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, the spokesman said.

The ACB arrested Chuni Lal following the due process of law after seizing the bribe amount from his possession. Searches were also conducted in the accused's office and his in-laws' house, the spokesman said. PTI AB ARI