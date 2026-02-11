ACB arrests revenue officials for taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 11 (PTI) The Faridabad Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a revenue official and his assistant for taking a Rs 20,000 bribe, officials said.

The accused were identified as Jitendra, a Patwari and his associate, Vinod, they said.

Shatrujit Sharma, a resident of Sanjay colony, in his complaint said that he had been making rounds of the tehsil office for the past several months to get the mutation done, but Jitendra was not doing his work. Subsequently, Vinod, an associate of Jitendra, demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000.

They settled for Rs 25,000 and he also took Rs 5,000 in advance from him. After this, he moved to ACB, the officials said.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed, the officials said.

"We have arrested both the accused while accepting bribes and recovered Rs 20,000 from them. We are questioning the accused", SP ACB Anil Kumar said. PTI COR APL APL