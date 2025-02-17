ACB arrests two tehsildars in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer while accepting bribe of Rs 15 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested two tehsildars in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer while accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh, officials said.

ACB Director General of Police Ravi Prakash Meharda said a special team from Jaipur arrested Bhaniyana Tehsildar Sumitra Chaudhary while she was accepting the bribe for herself and Fatehgarh Tehsildar Shivprasad Sharma.

A complaint was received alleging that the two officials were harassing the complainant and demanding Rs 60 lakh for registering land purchased in Fatehgarh and Bhaniyana tehsils, completing the mutation process, and conducting land measurement, he said.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB team arrested Chaudhary and Sharma red-handed while accepting Rs 15 lakh from the complainant, Meharda said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI AG OZ OZ