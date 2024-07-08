ACB begins inquiry against IPS officer suspended in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse episode

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has started an inquiry against suspended Indian Police Service officer Quaiser Khalid, an official said on Monday.

The inquiry was initiated after a complaint was received from a person who claimed he had paid money to Khalid on several occasions when the IPS officer was Mumbai railway police commissioner, the ACB official said.

"As per the complainant, Khalid also returned some money to him. The money was related to grant of permission for setting up hoardings on railway land," he said.

Khalid, who was posted as Additional Director General of Police (PCR), was suspended by the state government after his alleged role in granting permission for the Ghatkopar hoarding, which collapsed on May 13, came to light.

He was suspended for alleged administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the Ghatkopar hoarding on his own without approval from the office of he state Director General of Police office.

The hoarding collapsed amid gusty winds, killing 17 persons and injuring 84. PTI DC BNM