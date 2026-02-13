ACB begins probe after finding Rs 42k in office of Mantralaya clerk held for bribery

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) A Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration clerk arrested in Mantralaya by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 was also found to have kept another Rs 42,000 in his office, much higher than the Rs 10,000 limit for persons entering the state secretariat, an official said on Friday.

Raju Sampat Dheringe (40), posted in FDA minister Narhari Zirwal's office to handle cases of appeals, was held on Thursday in a trap on the second floor of Mantralaya.

Dheringe was held while accepting Rs 35,000 from a man whose medical licence for a store in Antop Hill had been suspended by the Joint Commissioner, FDA and wanted a stay on the action.

"Dheringe had sought Rs 50000, but then settled for Rs 35,000 after negotiations. He was held in a trap while accepting this renegotiated amount. However, a search of his office uncovered Rs 42,000 more. As per norms, no person can carry more than Rs 10,000 inside the Mantralaya complex, so detailed probe is on to find out how Dheringe possessed this amount," the official said.

The probe will cover all angles, including if this additional amount was also from some bribe demand, he added.

The arrested clerk has been remanded in police custody till February 16, the official informed. PTI DC BNM