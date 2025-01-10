ACB books 2 govt officials, conducts searches at 7 locations in Kashmir

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday booked two senior officers of Srinagar Smart City Limited in disproportionate assets (DA) cases here, officials said.

The Bureau also conducted searches at seven different locations in connection with these cases in the valley.

“ACB has registered DA cases against Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sajid Yousef Bhat and Executive Engineer Zahoor Ahmad Dar of Srinagar Smart City Limited," Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of ACB Abdul Waheed Shah told reporters here.

Searches are currently underway at seven locations associated with these cases, the AGI said.

He revealed that the ACB conducted a preliminary verification into allegations that both the CFO and the Executive Engineer, presently posted in Srinagar Smart City Limited, had accumulated assets disproportionate to their lawful sources of income.

Both suspects are also reportedly leading a lavish and luxurious lifestyle, the officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that Bhat owns a commercial property in Srinagar’s Rambagh with an actual price significantly higher than the value recorded in the sale deed, he said.

Additionally, multiple bank accounts with suspicious transactions were also discovered, Shah said.

A case has been registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar, he said.

Similarly, Dar was found to own a lavish multi-storied house in Srinagar’s Shalteng, a sedan car, and bank accounts with suspicious transactions involving both his personal accounts and those of his spouse, Shah said.

There is evidence of the acquisition of ‘benami’ properties and significant assets in the form of fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), the AIG said, adding that a case has been registered against Dar at Police Station ACB Srinagar.

Both the suspects were found to be involved in corrupt practices, which prima facie constitute an offense under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of lawful income, he said. PTI AB NB