ACB books panchayat samiti engineer, peon for demanding Rs 10,000 bribe

Gondia (Maharashtra), Jan 1 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday booked a contractual engineer of a Panchayat Samiti and a peon for allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 bribe from a beneficiary of a government housing scheme in Gondia district.

ACB officials detained a private person for allegedly accepting the money on behalf of the two other accused.

The contractual engineer of the panchayat samiti and the peon had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the beneficiary of the Gharkul Yojana for depositing the second instalment into his bank account.

The beneficiary approached the ACB on December 23 following which action was taken on January 1 at the Gram Panchayat office in Kamtha village.

ACB officials nabbed a man, who runs a small hotel, for allegedly accepting the bribe money on behalf of the engineer and the peon, a release stated.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act with local police.

The Gharkul Yojana aims to provide affordable homes to low-income groups and economically weaker sections. It is often linked with other housing initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), to provide comprehensive support to beneficiaries. PTI COR NSK