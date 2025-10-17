ACB books retired government official, wife over disproportionate assets

Latur, Oct 17 (PTI) A retired government official living in Maharashtra’s Latur and his wife have been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, officials said on Friday.

Accused Ramesh Raghunathrao Kangane, 60, earlier served as deputy chief executive officer (women and child welfare) in Latur Zilla Parishad, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Citing its inquiry, the anti-graft agency said that Kangane allegedly acquired assets worth Rs 1.18 crore over two decades, which is way more than his lawful income. It said the assets are reportedly held in the names of Kangane, his wife, and their son.

A case has been registered against the couple under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Shivajinagar police station in Latur, officials said. PTI COR. NR